The Kansas City Federal Reserve branch host the annual symposium at Jackson Hole.

  • KC Fed have announced the dates as August 22 to 24
  • The topic of the event is "Reassessing the effectiveness and transmission of Monetary Policy"
kansas city Federal Reserve 10th district 16 May 2024 2

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City is located in Kansas City, Missouri and covers the 10th District of the Federal Reserve, which oversees:

  • Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Wyoming, and portions of western Missouri and northern New Mexico.

The state of Missouri has two Federal Reserve branches! The other is located in St. Louis.