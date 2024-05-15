The Kansas City Federal Reserve branch host the annual symposium at Jackson Hole.

KC Fed have announced the dates as August 22 to 24

The topic of the event is "Reassessing the effectiveness and transmission of Monetary Policy"

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City is located in Kansas City, Missouri and covers the 10th District of the Federal Reserve, which oversees:

Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Wyoming, and portions of western Missouri and northern New Mexico.

The state of Missouri has two Federal Reserve branches! The other is located in St. Louis.