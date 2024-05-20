More from Fed Gov. Jefferson:
- Important not to focus on just one data point.
- Too early to say April CPI started a new trend, but was good sign.
- The labor market has been quite resilient.
- Labor market coming into better balance.
- Possible to have continued job growth while disinflation continues.
- Wants Fed policy to fulfill both sides of Fed mandate
- Job market resilient gives Fed space to maintain focus on lowering inflation.
- Cautiously optimistic we can continue our battle with inflation and keep the economy strong