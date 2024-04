Bank of Japan Governor Ueda:

Trend inflation yet to reach 2%, so need to support economy's momentum toward hitting 2% by maintaining accommodative monetary conditions

Want to scrutinise whether trend inflation will indeed head toward 2% in judging appropriate degree of monetary support

Waiting to exit until trend inflation hits 2% would have heightened risk of inflation overshoot, force us to hike rates aggressively

Earlier:

USD/JPY has lost a few points since that linked post, above.