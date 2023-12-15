It's too early to start discussing cuts

We're still discussing whether we raised interest rates enough and how long they need to stay where they are

Fed will do what it needs to do, we're going to do what we need to do

Central bankers have a long history of warning that 'it's too early to discuss' things, right before doing those very things. It's fair that they don't want to frontrun their decisions but I wouldn't expect markets to shift thinking on March, which is 65% priced for a cut, rising to 100% in April.

Earlier, Macklem said the 2% inflation target is "now in sight".