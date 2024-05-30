Swiss National Bank Chair Thomas Jordan spoke on Thursday in Seoul, South Korea:

  • weaker franc is currently the most likely source of higher Swiss inflation
  • the Bank could counteract this by “selling foreign exchange”

Meanwhile, Swissy has dribbled a little lower after this:

More:

  • a rise in the natural rate of interest also poses a risk to the consumer-price outlook
  • SNB estimates this gauge is around 0% in Switzerland at present
  • “There are currently reasons to believe that r* has increased somewhat, or might rise over the coming years,” he said. “We view this as a small upward risk to the inflation forecast.”

