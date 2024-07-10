The statement is here:

The part I highlighted is this:

Committee expecting headline inflation to return to within the 1 to 3 percent target range in the second half of this year

If that's the case why wouldn't we expect a rate cut soon? I think the RBNZ agree, judging by this:

The Committee agreed that monetary policy will need to remain restrictive. The extent of this restraint will be tempered over time consistent with the expected decline in inflation pressures.

The easy to read version would be 'if inflation goes down, rates go down'.

Signalling a rate cut they are. NZD/USD lower: