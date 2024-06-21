The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

The previous close was 7.2604

PBOC injects 10bn via 7-day RR, sets rate at an unchanged 1.8%

2 bn yuan mature today

a net 8 bn yuan injection Open Market Operations (OMOs)

USD/CNH has dropped on the setting, circa 7.28850 (its all over the shop, so this a guide only)