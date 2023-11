Info via a Reuters poll shows that over 80% of surveyed economists expect the Bank of Japan will end its negative rates policy in 2024.

none expect a change at the December BOJ meeting (on the 18th and 19th)

22 of 26 said the BOJ would end the policy by the end of next year 12 opted for the April 25-26 meeting, 2 picked July, 2 went for June and 1 opted for October

remaining 4 chose "2025 or later"

