We've been surprised on the upside this year with growth

Inflation is still well-above target but moving in the right direction

People who dropped out of the labor market in the pandemic came back in 2023 and we had more immigration

We think the right thing to do right now is to move carefully

It will be awhile before we understand how AI impacts the economy and whether it adds to jobs or displaces them

As long as unemployment remains low with wages rising, some spending will continue

Powell was asked about holiday party plans and said "For me a big, big party, as good as it gets, is a really good inflation report."