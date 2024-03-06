- We would like to have more confidence on inflation, we have some confidence but want more
- Incoming data will determine when rate cuts begin
The "a little bit more data" sounds like May 1 is more of a possibility than the 24% chance of a cut priced in by the market.
- Number of cuts this year will depend on the economy
- We are seeing solid signs of growth, which should continue
- I don't think the risk of a recession is elevated right now
- We are on a good path so far in being able to achieve dual mandate
- We are making sure banks with commercial real estate sector exposure can manage any losses
- This fallout will last over next several years