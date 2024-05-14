The labor market is very strong but is coming back into better balance

There are signs of gradual cooling in the labor market

Q1 was notable for a lack of further progress on inflation, that has told us we will need to be patient

We expect continued growth of 2% or better with the labor market staying strong and moving further into balance

I expect inflation to move down to lower levels like was saw last year but I would say my confidence in that is lower than it was at the turn of the year

Headline PPI numbers were higher but the revisions were lower. I wouldn't call it hot, I would call it mixed

Restrictive policy may take longer but I'm confident we will get inflation back to 2%

I don't think it's likely that the next move would be a rate hike

Current rent increases have been low for some time, but that's now showing up in rollover leases. It will show up, the question is when

He repeated this message once again:

“We did not expect this to be a smooth road, but these were higher than I think anybody expected. And so what that has told us is that we'll need to be patient and let restrictive policy do its work."