Powell's appearance is at 10 am but the opening statement is usually released early.

Do not expect to cut until we have greater confidence inflation moving toward 2%

Policy rate likely at its peak for the cycle

We will carefully assess incoming data, evolving outlook, balance of risks

Labor market remains relatively tight

Labor demand still exceeds supply; nominal wage growth has been easing

Risks to achieving dual mandate coming into better balance

While inflation is above 2%, it has eased substantially

There isn't anything new here from what the Fed has been saying for weeks.