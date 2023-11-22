RBA Governor Bullock

Inflation challenge is increasingly driven by homegrown demand

'More substantial' mon pol tightening is right response to demand-driven inflation

Supply-chain inflation is easing and has a bit further to run

Service costs rising strongly as demand outstrips supply

RBA liaison with firms indicates domestic cost pressures are proving persistent

Will take time to get inflation back to 2-3% target

Board seeking to cool demand while keeping employment growing

These are hawkish comments but the RBA showed its hand at the latest meeting and AUD/USD is unmoved. It remains down 25 pips on the day at 0.6528.