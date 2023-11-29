Reserve Bank of New Zealand leaves its cash rate unchanged, as was very widely expected, but insists it'll remain restrictive with inflation still being too high.

Indeed the track of the OCR from the Bank is slightly higher:

Sees official cash rate at 5.63% in March 2024 (prior 5.58%)

Sees official cash rate at 5.66% in December 2024 ( prior 5.5%)

Sees official cash rate at 5.56% in March 2025 ( prior 5.36%)

Sees official cash rate at 3.55% in December 2026

More:

Sees NZD TWI at around 70.7% in December 2024 ( prior 71.0%)

Sees annual CPI 2.5% by December 2024 ( prior 2.4%)

More:

Interest rates are restricting spending in the economy and consumer price inflation is declining, as is necessary to meet the committee's remit.

Interest rates will need to remain at a restricted level for a sustained period of time

However, inflation remains too high, and the committee remains wary of ongoing inflationary pressures

Demand growth has eased, but by less than anticipated over the first half of 2023 in part due to strong population growth

The committee is confident that the current level of the OCR is restricting demand

The OCR will need to stay restrictive, so demand growth remains subdued, and inflation returns to the 1 to 3 percent target range

If inflationary pressures were to be stronger than anticipated, the OCR would likely need to increase further

From the minutes of the meeting:

Committee agreed that interest rates will need to remain at a restrictive level for longer

Members agreed they remain confident that monetary policy is restricting demand

Ongoing excess demand and inflationary pressures were of concern, given high core inflation

Members discussed the possibility of the need for increases to the OCR

Members agreed that with interest rates already restrictive, it was appropriate to wait for further data and information

Members agreed that monetary policy was supportive of sustainable house prices

Pressure in the labour market is easing, although employment remains above its maximum sustainable level

Members also noted that most major central banks have indicated that they intend to retain current restrictive policy rates for longer, and are willing to tighten further, if required

While growth in parts of the economy is slowing, there has been less of a decline in aggregate demand growth than expected earlier in the year

Committee noted that the estimate of the long-run nominal neutral OCR has increased by 25 basis points to 2.50%