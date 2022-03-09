Reuters conveying comments from an unnamed senior official at the Bank of Japan.
So far the rise for input costs has not translated much at all to rising CPI (once energy is taken out).
Comments:
- Japan's consumer inflation likely to clearly accelerate due to rising energy, raw material costs
- Japan unlikely to see stagflation-like condition at which prices rise in tandem with contraction in economic growth
- Rising commodity, grain costs will push up energy, food prices short-term, hurt economy long-term via hit to household income, corporate profits
- Expect Japan's economy to recover on easing strain from pandemic on consumption, support from external demand
more to come