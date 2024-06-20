Swiss franc has significantly increased in past few weeks

Underlying inflation pressure has decreased

We will continue to monitor developments closely, adjust policy if necessary

Willing to be active in foreign exchange markets as necessary

The comment on the franc having "significantly increased" does change things up a bit. That perhaps says they are comfortable with the currency at its present levels, as they look to press further with easing monetary policy. USD/CHF remains up 0.6% at 0.8896 on the day.