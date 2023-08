ICYMI, news that People's Bank of China governor Pan Gongsheng met with representatives from eight private firms to hear about their difficulties and corporate financing needs.

The PBOIC provided the info in a statement late on Thursday.

Pan said that the Bank would expand a support tool for private companies’ bond issuance and "meet the reasonable financing needs of developers to foster the healthy development of the housing market".

Gave a wee boost to the yuan: