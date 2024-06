Via a UBS Global Wealth Management note, forecasting EUR/USD to 1.09 by the end of this year and 1.11 by March 2025.

Citing

political uncertainty could prove a near-term headwind for the euro

But following this:

an improving growth outlook should help later this year

The political uncertainty UBS is referring to is the snap election called for France on Sunday:

Its been on the slide ever since early Monday ... actually since Friday's NFP: