The US United Auto Workers Union with a 40% pay hike claim.

Wall Street Journal reporting:

union conveyed this demand to the automakers this week, according to people with knowledge of the matter, along with a list of other items they plan to press for at the bargaining table

The 40% pay hike would be a general increase over the life of the next four-year contract, although it is still not clear how exactly it would be applied, the people say.

If this is indicative of pay rise demands more widely amongst US workers (it probably isn't, but still) then perhaps more $$$ in payp[ackets will support price pressures. And maybe the Fed is not done hiking after all.