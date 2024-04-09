Later today, Wednesday, 10 April 2024, we get the US consumer inflation data.

for March 2024

due at 1230 GMT, which is 0830 US Eastern time

This is one of those reports that is critical to the outlook ahead. For example:

the Federal Reserve will be eyeing it for the timing of rate cuts ahead, if it's a topside surprise it'll contribute to the speculation of a June delay, and of course if its not it'll add to the prospect of a June cut

Japan's Ministry of Finance (and the Bank of Japan) will be eyeing it for the prospects of JPY intervention, if CPI surprises to the topside it'll spur USD/JPY buying and delay potential intervention to support the yen (at the margin)

Anyway, enough of my thinking bubbles, here's what to expect. This snapshot is from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.

--

Taking a look at the range of expectations compared to the median consensus (the 'expected' in the screenshot above) for the key data points:

March CPI Headline y/y range of expectations is showing:

3.4% - 3.7%

CPI Headline m/m range showing:

0.2 to 0.4%

CPI excluding food and energy (the core rate of inflation) y/y range showing:

3.5 - 3.8%

CPI excluding food and energy m/m range showing:

0.2 to 0.4%

***

Why is knowledge of such ranges important?

Data results that fall outside of market low and high expectations tend to move markets more significantly for several reasons: