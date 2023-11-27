As part of Deutsche Bank's 2024 World Outlook is their projection for the US economy and Federal Reserve response:

The lag of policy will help trigger a mild US recession in H1 2024 with the upside risks being a continuation of the inflation/labour market progress made in 2023, with the downside being the non-linearity risk mentioned above. We think there will be 175bps of Fed cuts in 2024.

Deutsche Bank forsee two-quarters of negative economic growth in H1 of 2024: