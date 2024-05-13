Justin had the headlines on this on Friday ICYMI:

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida adding to the chorus of warnings on the weak yen:

"We are closely monitoring the yen's recent weakness, and the government will continue to closely cooperate with the Bank of Japan"

Kishida was speaking at a key government panel, which includes private-sector members. Business in Japan is very concerned that a further weakening yen could add to "excessive" price rises that hurt demand.

