Wall Street Journal Fed reporter Timiraos:
- Solid hiring and the prospect that inflation might settle out closer to 3% than the Fed’s 2% goal could call into question whether the central bank will be able to cut rates until much later in the year without evidence of a sharper slowdown in the economy
- A third straight month in which prices were hotter than expected likely sends officials back to an uneasy holding pattern where they wait several more months for either better inflation data or the type of evident economic weakness they were hoping to avoid.
- “It definitely makes them less confident that inflation is coming back to the 2% target,” said Alan Detmeister, an economist at UBS who used to run the Fed’s inflation-forecasting division.