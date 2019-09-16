Bitcoin isn't getting a lift from geopolitical tension

Bitcoin down 1%





The drums of war aren't helping cryptocurrencies.





Bitcoin is down about 1% today. It's near the lows of the day at $10,131 after touching as high as $10,374.





In the bigger picture, it's been consolidating around these levels for the past month. The full range of the past month is 17% which is high for most assets but low for crypto.







Support at $9000 remains key in the bigger picture but last week's low of $9867 is key in the shorter term.



