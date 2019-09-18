North Korea is developing its own cryptocurrency - to avoid sanctions, circumvent US-dominated financial system

North Korea hosted a blockchain and cryptocurrency conference in April. The country is developing its own digital currency..

Alejandro Cao de Benos is the official in charge of North Korea's cryptocurrency conferences, and a special delegate for the Committee for Cultural Relations for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

"We are still in the very early stages in the creation of the token. Now we are in the phase of studying the goods that will give value to it"

adding that there are "no plans to digitize the [North Korean] won for now."













