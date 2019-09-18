North Korea is developing its own cryptocurrency - to avoid sanctions, circumvent US-dominated financial system

North Korea hosted a blockchain and cryptocurrency conference in April. The country is developing its own digital currency..

Alejandro Cao de Benos is the official in charge of North Korea's cryptocurrency conferences, and a special delegate for the Committee for Cultural Relations for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
  • "We are still in the very early stages in the creation of the token. Now we are in the phase of studying the goods that will give value to it"  
  • adding that there are "no plans to digitize the [North Korean] won for now."

