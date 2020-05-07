Paul Tudor Jones said to be buying bitcoin as hedge

The price moving closer to the $10,000 level

There our reports that legendary hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones is buying bitcoin as a hedge.









Looking at the price on the Coinbase exchange, the price has reached a high of $9970 - just short of the natural target at $10,000. The last time the price traded above the $10,000 level was back on February 24 when the price reached $10,030





Technically, the price is approaching the 61.8% retracement of the move down from the June 2019 high to the March 2020 low. That level comes in at $10,044.45. Above that and traders will be looking toward the October 2019 high and February 2019 high at $10,540 and $10,522 respectively. Move above that level opens up the door for a run toward the $11,000 level.







The price moved above its 100 and 200 day moving average back on April 29







See here for global coronavirus case data Whether a appropriate hedge are not. What is important is the media acknowledgment that a well-known investor is actually the merits of bitcoin and his portfolio (probably leaked by said hedge fund manager).

and raced higher (blue and green lines). Those moving averages currently are around $8017. Stay above is more bullish. The price is also above the 50% retracement of the move down from the June 2019 high. That level comes in at $8863.22.