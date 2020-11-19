USD/JPY break below 104 opens way to 101.59/18 - Credit Suisse

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Credit Suisse on the yen

Credit Suisse technical analysts see a scope for a USD/JPY move towards 101.59/18 on a sustained break below 104.

"The market now attempting to remove again the key 104.02/00 price pivot. We look for a clear and sustained break to reinforce thoughts of a more important downturn with support next at the early November low and potential trend support from late July at 103.20/05 and eventually more importantly at 101.59/18 - the March low for the year and further potential trend support," CS notes. 

"Resistance moves to 104.25 initially, with 104.57/63 now ideally capping to keep the immediate risk lower. Above can see a recovery back to 105.13/16, but with fresh sellers expected here," CS adds.

