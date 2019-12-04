A touch of AUD weakness is the story in the FX market so far today

Some risk aversion is brewing

Soft Australian GDP and higher China-US political tension on the human rights bill are the stories so far in Asia-Pacific trading.





That said, neither has really captured the imagination of the FX market. AUD/USD is down 16 pips to 0.6830 and sitting just above the session low. Elsewhere, there is a small theme of yen strength kicking in and it's the best performer.





Stock markets also aren't pretty with the main indexes in Japan, Australia and China all down more than 1%.

