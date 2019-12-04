ADP employment change comes at 67K versus 135K estimate

ADP employment change 67K versus 135k



prior month revised lower to 121K vs 125K previously reported



goods producing jobs, -18K



service producing jobs,+85K



small businesses, +11K

medium businesses +29K



Large businesses, +27K

Weaker than expected data. The USDJPY has dipped a bit on the report buy has rebounded modestly off the lows. The implied Dow index is down about 30 points.