ADP employment change comes at 67K versus 135K estimate
ADP employment change for the month of Novemberthe monthly ADP employment change report came in weaker than expected at 67K versus estimates of 135K.
- prior month revised lower to 121K vs 125K previously reported
- goods producing jobs, -18K
- service producing jobs,+85K
- small businesses, +11K
- medium businesses +29K
- Large businesses, +27K
Weaker than expected data. The USDJPY has dipped a bit on the report buy has rebounded modestly off the lows. The implied Dow index is down about 30 points.