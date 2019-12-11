Asian Development Bank (ADB) cuts its growth forecast for China
ADB has cut its GDP forecasts for developing Asia this year and the next
Citing a weaker outlook for China and India, and thus indicated softer economic activity elsewhere in the region.
- developing Asia forecast to 5.2% in 2019 and 2020, (from 5.4% and 5.5% previously)
China this year and the next lowered to 6.1% and 5.8%
- from 6.2% and 6.0% forecasts in September
- Citing trade war impact on China and higher prices of pork cutting into consumer