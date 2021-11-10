AUD traders - Heads up for Australia's employment report due Thursday - preview
The Australian Labour Market report for October is due on 11 November 2021 at 0030 GMT.
Employment Change: K expected 50K, prior -138K
Unemployment Rate: % expected 4.8%, prior 4.6%
Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was 26.7K
Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was -164.7K
Participation Rate: % expected 64.9%, prior was 64.5%
Note, not all forecasts I have seen are in line with my paragraph above, some analysts are looking for a drop in employment in October due to Australia's second-largest population state lockdown acting as a drag on jobs growth for much of the month.