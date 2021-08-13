Australia coronavirus - NSW state records 390 new cases of COVID-19 infection

New South Wales is the largest population state of Australia and has the country's largest city, Sydney. Its the epicentre of Australia's current Delta wave.

the recent run 239, 170, 210, 239, 207, 199, 233, 262, 291, 319, 262, 283, 356, 344, 345 and today's new record high of 390

Premier of NSW Gladys Berejiklian says the upward trend in new cases is expected to continue for at least the next few days.





Of the 390 cases (locally acquired COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8:00pm yesterday):

140 are linked to a known case or cluster

98 were in isolation for their entire infectious period

43 were in isolation for part of their infectious period, 58 cases were infectious in the community, and the isolation status of 191 remains under investigation ... the way to read this is that up to 292 were in circulation at some stage while infectious

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 4,801,310 Some, more positive, news:





---

15 new cases reported

8 were in quarantine throughout their infectious period (this is a key metric)

11 of the 15 are linked to known outbreak cases, the other 4 still under investigation (the 'other 4' is also a key metric and will be a source of concern for health authorities in Victoria - it'll need to see a series of near zero's before the lockdown is lifted)

The capital city of Victoria, Melbourne (Australia''s second-largest city), is in lockdown, the lockdown was extended to next Thursday (at least). --- Queensland 7 new cases

All were in home quarantine and linked to existing outbreak --- Australian Capital Territory (home of the country's capital city Canberra) reported its first case in more than a year yesterday and the area is now in lockdown.



All were in home quarantine and linked to existing outbreak --- Australian Capital Territory (home of the country's capital city Canberra) reported its first case in more than a year yesterday and the area is now in lockdown.

I have not seen the numbers from here so far today.

This pic from local media yesterday (Australian Financial Review) gives some indication of when lockdowns might become no longer needed. Maybe.









Note that the Reserve Bank of Australia August meeting minutes will be released on Tuesday next week. These may shed more light on the RBA's optimistic outlook that is looking increasingly untenable as these numbers rise each week in NSW's outbreak. Sydney is in an increasingly harsh lockdown and fiscal support is not what it was back in the days of the outbreaks in 2020. Sydney is Australia's largest city and as such a powerhouse of Australia's national economy.



