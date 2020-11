October jobs market report from Australia



expected -27.5K, prior -29.5K Unemployment Rate: 7.0% BEAT (do note there were +25K unemployed)

expected 7.1%, prior 6.9% Full Time Employment Change: +97.0K

prior was -20.1K Part Time Employment Change: +81.8K

prior was -9.4K Participation Rate: 65.8% this adds gloss to the great numbers

While the number of employed people in Australia is still 230,000 down on the February payroll this improvement today is at least a good claw back. More work to do of course.