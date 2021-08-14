Australia - NSW state records a near 20% jump in new cases of COVID-19 infections overnight

121 are linked to a known case or cluster

76 were in isolation for their entire infectious period. 19 were in isolation for part of their infectious period. The way to read this is that potentially up to 389 were in circulation at some stage while infectious

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 4,908,840, up 100K from yesterday's 4,801,310.

21 new cases reported

11 were in quarantine throughout their infectious period (this is a key metric).

All 21 are linked to known outbreak cases.

The capital city of Victoria, Melbourne (Australia''s second-largest city), is in lockdown, the lockdown was extended to next Thursday (at least). --- Earlier on, numbers from the neighbouring state of Victoria---

Queensland 6 new cases; all linked and all in isolation their entire infectious period.

ACT, 1 new case.





Of the 390 cases (locally acquired COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8:00pm yesterday):Some, more positive, news:---