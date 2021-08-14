Australia - NSW state records a near 20% jump in new cases of COVID-19 infections overnight
466 new cases. I don't know how much longer the Reserve Bank of Australia can remain optimistic about the economy with Australia's largest city and state seeing a spiralling wave of infections.
New South Wales is the largest population state of Australia and has the country's largest city, Sydney. Its the epicentre of Australia's current Delta wave.
- the recent run 239, 170, 210, 239, 207, 199, 233, 262, 291, 319, 262, 283, 356, 344, 345, 390 and today's new record high, by a late margin, of 466
Of the 390 cases (locally acquired COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8:00pm yesterday):
- 121 are linked to a known case or cluster
- 76 were in isolation for their entire infectious period. 19 were in isolation for part of their infectious period. The way to read this is that potentially up to 389 were in circulation at some stage while infectious
- The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 4,908,840, up 100K from yesterday's 4,801,310.
Earlier on, numbers from the neighbouring state of Victoria
- 21 new cases reported
- 11 were in quarantine throughout their infectious period (this is a key metric).
- All 21 are linked to known outbreak cases.
- The capital city of Victoria, Melbourne (Australia''s second-largest city), is in lockdown, the lockdown was extended to next Thursday (at least).
Queensland 6 new cases; all linked and all in isolation their entire infectious period.
ACT, 1 new case.