Austria announces mask requirements again as virus situation 'is getting serious'

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Austrian chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, says that the virus situation 'is getting serious' after another 664 reported cases yesterday

Virus
  • Mask usage will be compulsory in shops, public transport and schools from Monday
  • Seated events will be limited to 50 people indoors, 100 people outdoors
The total active cases across Austria hit ~4,400 yesterday and that is the highest since 17 April, leading to fresh concerns over a second wave of infections in the country. Just be mindful that a similar trend is developing across various countries in Europe, with France also having reported nearly 10,000 daily cases yesterday.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose