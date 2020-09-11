Austria announces mask requirements again as virus situation 'is getting serious'
Austrian chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, says that the virus situation 'is getting serious' after another 664 reported cases yesterday
- Mask usage will be compulsory in shops, public transport and schools from Monday
- Seated events will be limited to 50 people indoors, 100 people outdoors
The total active cases across Austria hit ~4,400 yesterday and that is the highest since 17 April, leading to fresh concerns over a second wave of infections in the country. Just be mindful that a similar trend is developing across various countries in Europe, with France also having reported nearly 10,000 daily cases yesterday.