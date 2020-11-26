Barnier has called an urgent meeting of EU fisheries ministers for tomorrow - report

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Good sign or bad sign?

I take this as a good sign because it likely means that the UK has offered something on fisheries in order to progress a deal. Of course, whether it's ultimately good enough will depend on how the ministries react.
Good sign or bad sign?Sterling is higher on the headlines, up to 1.3349 from 1.3325. Is this the first sign of a breakthrough?
cable

Update: Reuters citing an unnamed official says fisheries meeting not 'urgent', will be a talk with 'some' ministers on the state of play in talks.

