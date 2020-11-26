Barnier has called an urgent meeting of EU fisheries ministers for tomorrow - report

Good sign or bad sign?

I take this as a good sign because it likely means that the UK has offered something on fisheries in order to progress a deal. Of course, whether it's ultimately good enough will depend on how the ministries react.

Sterling is higher on the headlines, up to 1.3349 from 1.3325. Is this the first sign of a breakthrough?

Sterling is higher on the headlines, up to 1.3349 from 1.3325. Is this the first sign of a breakthrough?





Update: Reuters citing an unnamed official says fisheries meeting not 'urgent', will be a talk with 'some' ministers on the state of play in talks.





