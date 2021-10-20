Biden's agenda being negotiated through Congress - hopes up for resolution late next week

Adam had the latest on internal Democrat Party negotiations:

Dems near deal on reconciliation, could be announced in coming days - report If they can agree amongst themselves then it clears the way towards the bipartisan deal. If they can agree amongst themselves then it clears the way towards the bipartisan deal.





There is still much to be done so don't go holding your breath for an agreement any time soon. US political pundits report however that Biden wants to get an agreement in Congress before he departs for the G20 summit late next week.





Of course, what Biden wants and what Biden gets may not be compatible. But, there you have it, the clock is ticking towards late next week.











