Brexit: Gaps on level playing field, governance, fisheries remain large, says EU diplomat

Daily Express Brussels correspondent, Joe Barnes, tweets

EU diplomat says: 'The gaps on level playing field, governance and fisheries remain large. Michel Barnier wasn't able to to say at this stage whether a deal would be possible. Without London taking the necessary decisions quickly, reaching a deal will be all but impossible.'

This reads more like finger-pointing, the kind where a deal isn't really quite in the offing just yet. Either that or it's just really, really good political theater. In any case, it doesn't look like we are going to be getting anything concrete in the next 24-36 hours at least.





The pound is trading near flat levels against the dollar currently as it continues to linger close to its 100-hour moving average @ 1.3354.



