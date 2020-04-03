Business activity in HK was very poor in March, and April will not better.

Data from the IHS Markit from Hong Kong for March, headline PMI 34.9 in March (vs. 33.1 in Feb,) 

  • the 2nd-sharpest deterioration in the city since July 1998 when the survey began

And, now Hong Kong bars and pubs have been ordered to shut for 14 days. Previously:

  • Hong Kong stopped all tourist arrivals and transit passengers at its airport

HK authorities say that 62 confirmed coronavirus cases in the city had been linked to bars

  • leading to 14 further infections

HK has 802 cases

  • 4 deaths





