Canada international merchandise trade for October C$-1.08 billion versus C$-1.45 billion

Canada international merchandise trade balance for October 2019

international merchandise trade deficit C$-1.08 billion versus C$-1.45 billion



The September data was revised toC$1.23B from C$978M

trade surplus with US hitsC$5.5B. That is the widest since 2008



on volume basis Canadian exports climbed 0.7% while imports were also up by 0.8%



Canadian exports increase 0.8% in October, imports up 0.5%



miscellaneous consumer goods, energy and metals least Canadian export gain



exports to China plunged 19.3% on crops, biggest drop since 2012



motor vehicle exports drag, but that coincides with General Motors labor dispute



largest upside contributor to exports was consumer goods



largest downside contribute to exports was the agricultural category



trade balance with China was C$-2.2B vs -C$1.93B last month



The Bank of Canada has warned about the impact of trade on the economy. The export plunge of 19.3% to China is indicative. The surplus with the US will probably cross Pres. Trump's desk and may anger him on the back of the NATO developments (Canada not paying their 2% share of NATO, and the backtalk at the cocktail reception from PM Trudeau).