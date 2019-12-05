Canada international merchandise trade for October C$-1.08 billion versus C$-1.45 billion
Canada international merchandise trade balance for October 2019
- international merchandise trade deficit C$-1.08 billion versus C$-1.45 billion
- The September data was revised toC$1.23B from C$978M
- trade surplus with US hitsC$5.5B. That is the widest since 2008
- on volume basis Canadian exports climbed 0.7% while imports were also up by 0.8%
- Canadian exports increase 0.8% in October, imports up 0.5%
- miscellaneous consumer goods, energy and metals least Canadian export gain
- exports to China plunged 19.3% on crops, biggest drop since 2012
- motor vehicle exports drag, but that coincides with General Motors labor dispute
- largest upside contributor to exports was consumer goods
- largest downside contribute to exports was the agricultural category
- trade balance with China was C$-2.2B vs -C$1.93B last month
The Bank of Canada has warned about the impact of trade on the economy. The export plunge of 19.3% to China is indicative. The surplus with the US will probably cross Pres. Trump's desk and may anger him on the back of the NATO developments (Canada not paying their 2% share of NATO, and the backtalk at the cocktail reception from PM Trudeau).