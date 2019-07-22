Canada May wholesale trade sales -1.8% vs +0.5% expected

  • Largest drop in more than 3 years
  • Prior was +1.7% (revised to +1.6%)
  • Motor vehicles and parts -4.3% vs +2.7% prior
  • Six of seven sub-sectors lower
  • Inventories up 1.1% in 9th consecutive month of gains
  • Inventory to sales ratio 1.39 vs 1.43 prior -- lowest since 1995
Big miss on wholesale trade. It's a lower tier release and comes after five consecutive monthly increases. Decreased auto imports appears to be one catalyst along with an 11.1% drop in agricultural supplies. However the drop was broad and that will lead to lower estimates for Q2 growth.
