China foreign ministry: Trade deal can only be reached on the basis of equality and mutual respect

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying





No one should underestimate our resolve to safeguard China's interest

US' Xinjiang bill will affect cooperation in important areas

The trade comment is not anything new but it is a bit of a poke at the US when you pair it with the other comments as the foreign ministry also says that "some US congresspeople are ignorant and shameless".





Essentially, they are voicing their displeasure over the fact that the US has passed a bill sanctioning Chinese officials over human rights abuses in Xinjiang.





So far, they haven't made clear how they will retaliate but if this spills over into trade, expect markets to take that as a sign of deteriorating relations between the two countries.



