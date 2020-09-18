China has 11 coronavirus vaccine candidates in clinical trials

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Chinese Minister of Science and Technology with the statement that China has :

  • 11 vaccine candidates for COVID19 that have entered clinical trials
With four of them are now in phase-III trials 

