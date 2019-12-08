China has ordered government offices, public institutions to remove foreign computer equipment & software

The Financial Times reports on the latest from China 

China's administration has ordered all government offices and public institutions to remove foreign computer equipment and software within three years
  • targets Chinese buyers to switch to domestic technology vendors
Sounds like the Chinese version of the Trump admin's directive to halt ourchases of Chinese tech?

This is unlikely to be viewed as a positive for US-China relations. Should be a 'risk' negative. 
