China has ordered government offices, public institutions to remove foreign computer equipment & software
The Financial Times reports on the latest from China
China's administration has ordered all government offices and public institutions to remove foreign computer equipment and software within three years
- targets Chinese buyers to switch to domestic technology vendors
Sounds like the Chinese version of the Trump admin's directive to halt ourchases of Chinese tech?
Here is the FT link, may be gated.
And Huawei we go!
This is unlikely to be viewed as a positive for US-China relations. Should be a 'risk' negative.