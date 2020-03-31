China official PMIs for March: Manufacturing 52.0 (expected 44.8) Services 52.3 (42.0)
These are the official survey PMIs, Caixin/Markit PMIs will follow later this week.
Manufacturing surged to 52.0 and leaps back into expansion
- expected 44.8, prior 35.7
Non-manufacturing, 52.3 and pretty much ditto
- expected 42.0, prior 29.6%
- prior 28.9
National Bureau of Statistics says the PMIs alone do not mean the economy is back to normal.
Some of the sub measures:
March and February figures
- Output 54.1 27.8
- New orders 52.0 29.3
- Inventories of raw materials 49.0 33.9
- Employment 50.9 31.8
- New export orders 46.4 28.7
- Input prices 45.5 51.4
- Output prices 43.8 44.3