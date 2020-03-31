China official PMIs for March: Manufacturing 52.0 (expected 44.8) Services 52.3 (42.0)

These are the official survey PMIs, Caixin/Markit PMIs will follow later this week. 

Manufacturing surged to 52.0 and leaps back into expansion   
  • expected 44.8,  prior 35.7
Non-manufacturing, 52.3 and pretty much ditto 
  • expected 42.0, prior 29.6%
Composite 53.0
  • prior 28.9
National Bureau of Statistics says the PMIs alone do not mean the economy is back to normal.

Some of the sub measures:
                  March and February figures
  • Output 54.1      27.8 
  • New orders 52.0      29.3 
  • Inventories of raw materials 49.0      33.9 
  • Employment 50.9      31.8 
  • New export orders 46.4      28.7 
  • Input prices 45.5      51.4 
  • Output prices 43.8      44.3 

