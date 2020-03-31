China official PMIs for March: Manufacturing 52.0 (expected 44.8) Services 52.3 (42.0)

These are the official survey PMIs, Caixin/Markit PMIs will follow later this week.

Manufacturing surged to 52.0 and leaps back into expansion

expected 44.8, prior 35.7

Non-manufacturing, 52.3 and pretty much ditto expected 42.0, prior 29.6%

Composite 53.0

prior 28.9



National Bureau of Statistics says the PMIs alone do not mean the economy is back to normal.





Some of the sub measures:

March and February figures

Output 54.1 27.8

New orders 52.0 29.3

Inventories of raw materials 49.0 33.9

Employment 50.9 31.8

New export orders 46.4 28.7

Input prices 45.5 51.4

Output prices 43.8 44.3





