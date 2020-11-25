China says 'no policy barriers' to Taiwan firms listing on the mainland
The Global Times (state owned media) says there are no policy barriers for Taiwan firms to list on the Chinese mainland.
- They will enjoy same treatment as mainland peers.
- Effective measures will be taken to help Taiwan firms grow bigger and stronger via mainland capital market
I wonder if the hard-nosed business people of Taiwan will look at the dismantling of Jack Ma's Ant IPO in assisting their decision on where to list?