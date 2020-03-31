China says that will make further targeted RRR cuts to medium and small banks

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by China's Cabinet via state media

Whenever you see comments like these being communicated from China, you can expect these measures to come about in due time. China had already announced RRR cuts for some banks on 13 March but it looks like more is coming pretty soon.
ForexLive

