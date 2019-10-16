China's Foreign Ministry threatening retaliation against the US sends risk lower

Here's the post, and the money headline:

So, yeah, the bill passed the House. Unanimously. Its off to the Senate for consideration. China says it'll retaliate if the bill is passed by the Senate. 

Gold up, yen up.

AUD/JPY getting a bit of stick:

It was only a few days ago that China went ballistic over a tweet from a basketball group in the US in support of HK. The response to the US Congress should come as not surprise. 


