Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
EDUCATION HUB
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
China's yuan is at its highest since February 2016 (vs. its trade-weighted index)
-
China 1 and 5 year LPR both left unchanged at 3.85% and 4.65%
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.4069 (vs. estimate at 6.4090)
-
China state media says that the expectation of a RRR cut from the PBOC in Q4 has fallen
-
Fed's Waller spoke Tuesday US time - recap and full text