Coronavirus - Italy is hoping to begin winding back confinement measures from mid- May (conditions apply)

French media (Le Monde) say the Italian government has outlined a strategic plan "to gradually exit" from the pandemic.

And, making this perfectly clear - NOT YET. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte:

"We must not lower our guard"

"We are not in a position to ease the containment measures"



May 16 is being cautiously floated as a possible date to enter a scaled back "phase 2" -

"coexistence with the virus"

but only "if the evolution [of the pandemic] does not change"

Would invloive:

mask mandatory



social distancing at work and in public spaces



dedicated hospitals to treat COVID cases



beefing up local health clinics and systems to detect early



smartphone app to trace whereabouts of infected people

First to restart will be food production and pharma

small shops with few clients

Laster:

Bars, restaurants, nightclubs, gyms will be last, and operators will have to maintain appropriate distance between patrons as well as staff.















